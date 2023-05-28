Survey shows Covid hit working-class areas hardest

A pulse oximeter is placed on the hand of a Covid-19 patient at the ICU of Sotiria hospital, Athens, Nov. 12, 2021 [Reuters/Giorgos Moutafis]

The conclusions of a survey on income inequality in Greece have shown that low-income areas with poor living conditions and residents dwelling in smaller homes were more vulnerable and had higher Covid-19 mortality rates compared to more affluent municipalities with better housing and living conditions.

The study, titled “The Geography of Income Inequality in Greece,” by Panteion University’s Institute for Regional Development, also shows that areas near entry gateways to Greece were more exposed due to the high movement of travelers and goods.

In Attica, for example, residents of Peristeri and Paiania appeared to be the most vulnerable, with a mortality index of 1.99 and 1.96 – double the average reference index of 1. Aspropyrgos (1.63), Agia Varvara (1.54) and Mandra-Eidyllia (1.5) followed. The high numbers were linked to the low economic level of the residents, and their use of public transport rather than private vehicles.