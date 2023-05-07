Study reveals limitations of online lockdown classes

A new study has shed light on the limitations of remote learning during the pandemic lockdowns. Conducted as part of a postgraduate program at the University of Athens, the University of Thessaly and the University of West Attica, the research involved interviews with educators from various educational levels.

The key challenges included issues with access to technology, limited digital skills among students and teachers, and the need to adapt teaching methods to the new learning environment.

Educators expressed their concerns, with one vocational high school teacher stating, “I would speak for hours in front of a screen without knowing if [the pupils] were listening to me.” A middle school teacher added, “The educational process loses its multifaceted role and ends up being a simple transfer of information.”

According to the study, technical difficulties affected two-thirds of students, particularly those from lower socioeconomic backgrounds. The findings also highlighted that 8.7% of students did not participate in remote learning at all, while 12.4% participated partially.

Furthermore, 44.2% of educators reported insufficient equipment for remote teaching, and 72.4% had not received adequate training. However, 85.37% of teachers emphasized the need for providing electronic devices to certain students in their schools.