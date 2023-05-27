PASOK MP vexed by leader’s decision to keep Thessaloniki seat

Haris Kastanidis, a lawmaker with socialist PASOK, expressed anger at party leader Nikos Androulakis’ decision – after standing as a candidate in Thessaloniki, Iraklio on Crete (where he was born) and the Southern Electoral District of Athens in the May 21 election – to keep his seat in the 1st Constituency of Thessaloniki.

As a result, Kastanidis was left out of Parliament, albeit for just a day. Kastanidis had been running in the same constituency since he was first elected to Parliament in 1981.

In a statement issued on Saturday, he described the move as a “personal insult,” adding however that Androulakis’ decision will not have any practical significance, since the Parliament only convened for one day and was dissolved immediately to prepare for a second election, after the first party, ruling New Democracy, achieved a big victory but fell short of an outright majority.

“On a symbolic and moral level, however, it is of great importance, for reasons that only those who have a historical awareness of the party can perceive. The personal insult does not bend my obligation to fight to the end to strengthen the party,” he said.

Kastanidis was one of the seven contenders for the leadership of PASOK-KINAL in 2021.