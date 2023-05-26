Greece’s interim government sets guidelines for transition period

Greece’s interim government received its first set of guidelines from caretaker Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas during the inaugural session of the transitional cabinet immediately after the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace on Friday.

“I wish you all success in your work. I called you here because I wanted to provide you with some directions as you assume your ministries, in preparation for Saturday’s regular cabinet meeting,” said Sarmas, a senior judge, at the beginning of his address at the Maximos Mansion.

Regarding Saturday’s session, he said, “It will define the government’s policies, which are intended for the upcoming few weeks.”

“Our government is an interim government led by one of the presidents of the three highest courts. The essence of the judicial function is independence and impartiality. This means that the aim of the Constitution is [to establish] an independent, politically and party-neutral government. This is our primary duty,” he said.

“We must maintain neutrality, impartiality, and objectivity. We need to carefully consider the consequences of our actions, ensuring they are not perceived as favoring or opposing any political faction in the upcoming electoral campaign,” he said.

The customary handover ceremonies of the ministries will take place later in the day.