Tasoulas reelected Parliament speaker

Konstantinos Tasoulas has been reelected as the speaker of Parliament with 270 votes.

Lawmakers from New Democracy, SYRIZA, PASOK, and Greek Solution voted in favor, while Communist Party (KKE) MPs voted “present.”

In a roll call vote with 296 participating MPs, 270 voted “yes” and 26 voted “present.”

The new Parliament, in which no party secured an overall majority, will be dissolved by presidential decree, and new elections will be scheduled for June 25.

Tasoulas was first elected as Parliament speaker on July 18, 2019, with the widest majority (283 yes, 15 “present”) in the country’s post-1974 history.