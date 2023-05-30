Officer in Rhodes hit by car during check 

An officer of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) was injured on Monday night when he was hit by a car driven by a suspect who wanted to avoid a police check.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the town of Rhodes when officers stopped a car driven by a 16-year-old. The driver manoeuvred the vehicle to avoid the inspection, hit the officer and sped off.

Police managed to identify the suspect who is facing charges of causing dangerous bodily injury, while the car was found and seized.