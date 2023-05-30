NEWS

Officer in Rhodes hit by car during check 

Officer in Rhodes hit by car during check 
Panagiotis Vlahoutsakos

An officer of the crime prevention and suppression team (OPKE) was injured on Monday night when he was hit by a car driven by a suspect who wanted to avoid a police check. 

The incident happened around 8 p.m. in the town of Rhodes when officers stopped a car driven by a 16-year-old. The driver manoeuvred the vehicle to avoid the inspection, hit the officer and sped off.

Police managed to identify the suspect who is facing charges of causing dangerous bodily injury, while the car was found and seized. 

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyber attack crashes school exam platform
NEWS

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform

Five border officers arrested on suspicion of working with migrant smugglers
NEWS

Five border officers arrested on suspicion of working with migrant smugglers

Former Novartis executives cleared of bribery; 15 doctors charged
NEWS

Former Novartis executives cleared of bribery; 15 doctors charged

Three arrested for damaging city bus in eastern Thessaloniki
NEWS

Three arrested for damaging city bus in eastern Thessaloniki

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun
NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun

Police arrest teenage criminals in Athens student dorms
NEWS

Police arrest teenage criminals in Athens student dorms