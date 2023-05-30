Cyber attack crashes school exam platform

The Greek Research and Technology Network (GRNET) is strengthening its systems to prevent new cyber attacks like the one that caused chaos during Monday’s school exams, a spokesperson announced.

The massive influx of up to 280,000 connections per second from unrelated sources blocked access to the exam platform.

Officials from the ministries of Education and Digital Governance, and GRNET were quick to provide assurances to a concerned public that the security of nationwide university entrance exams, which start on Thursday, will not be compromised.

However, the incident highlights the growing threat of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure.