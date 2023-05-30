NEWS

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform

Cyber attack crashes school exam platform

The Greek Research and Technology Network (GRNET) is strengthening its systems to prevent new cyber attacks like the one that caused chaos during Monday’s school exams, a spokesperson announced.

The massive influx of up to 280,000 connections per second from unrelated sources blocked access to the exam platform.

Officials from the ministries of Education and Digital Governance, and GRNET were quick to provide assurances to a concerned public that the security of nationwide university entrance exams, which start on Thursday, will not be compromised.

However, the incident highlights the growing threat of cyber attacks on critical infrastructure.

Education Crime Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun
NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun

Eleven people in dock over 2021 headmaster abduction
NEWS

Eleven people in dock over 2021 headmaster abduction

Students threaten professor to revise their grades
NEWS

Students threaten professor to revise their grades

Complaints platform for bullying
NEWS

Complaints platform for bullying

Campus was ‘staging ground’ for crime gangs, says police
NEWS

Campus was ‘staging ground’ for crime gangs, says police

Lawlessness rife in campus building
NEWS

Lawlessness rife in campus building