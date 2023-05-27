NEWS

Teen arrested after shooting teacher with air gun

Police in eastern Attica have arrested a 17-year-old student, as well as his parents, on suspicion of shooting his teacher in the leg with an air gun.

During the break at a vocational school in Oropos, the accused suddenly pulled out an air pistol and shot his 36-year-old teacher in the left leg.

The teacher reported the incident to local police, who immediately arrested the boy. They also arrested his parents for neglecting to supervise a minor.

The student is expected to be led before a prosecutor on charges of illegal possession of a weapon and dangerous bodily harm.

