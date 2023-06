Two suspects, aged 18 and 15, were arrested for robbing a teen at knifepoint in southern Athens Wednesday night.

The 13-year-old boy was walking on Sofokli Venizelou avenue in the district of Ilioupoli around 9.30 p.m. when he saw two people coming his way and pull out a knife. They took his mobile phone and fled,

The victim reported the incident to the police who identified and detained the suspects.