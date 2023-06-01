Police searching for attackers in stabbing incident

Authorities have launched an investigation into a violent attack, apparently driven by sports rivalry, that took place on Tuesday afternoon in the western Athens suburb of Haidari.

According to reports, five individuals, believed to be supporters of the Panathinaikos sports club, entered an internet cafe in the area while concealing their identities with hoods. They targeted a 24-year-old man wearing an Olympiakos jersey and stabbed him in the thigh. The assailants fled the area in a vehicle, making their escape towards Athinon Avenue.

Emergency services responded to the scene, and the injured victim was transported to Attiko Hospital for medical attention.