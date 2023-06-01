Sakellaropoulou says Moldova summit promoting dialogue on security and stability
President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said the 2nd European Political Community Summit, held in Chisinau, Moldova on Thursday will promote security and stability in Europe.
“I am in Moldova, representing Greece at the 2nd European Political Community Summit, which is taking place in the shadow of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Sakellaropoulou told journalists on arrival.
“The object of today’s meeting, in which leaders from around 50 countries are expected to participate, is to promote dialogue and cooperation to strengthen security and stability in Europe. The fact that the summit is held in Chisinau demonstrates our absolute support for Moldova and President Sandu.”