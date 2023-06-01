NEWS

Sakellaropoulou says Moldova summit promoting dialogue on security and stability

Sakellaropoulou says Moldova summit promoting dialogue on security and stability
President of Moldova Maia Sandu (R) poses with Greece's President Katerina Sakellaropoulou during arrivals for the European Political Community (EPC) Summit at the Mimi Castle in Bulboaca, Moldova, on 1 June 2023. [Dumitru Doru/EPA]

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou said the 2nd European Political Community Summit, held in Chisinau, Moldova on Thursday will promote security and stability in Europe.

“I am in Moldova, representing Greece at the 2nd European Political Community Summit, which is taking place in the shadow of the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Sakellaropoulou told journalists on arrival.

“The object of today’s meeting, in which leaders from around 50 countries are expected to participate, is to promote dialogue and cooperation to strengthen security and stability in Europe. The fact that the summit is held in Chisinau demonstrates our absolute support for Moldova and President Sandu.”

Politics EU

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Committee votes to waiver immunity of MEP Alexis Georgoulis
NEWS

Committee votes to waiver immunity of MEP Alexis Georgoulis

Kaili to seek to return to MEP duties, lawyer says
NEWS

Kaili to seek to return to MEP duties, lawyer says

Cyprus wants more EU involvement in reunification efforts, says President
NEWS

Cyprus wants more EU involvement in reunification efforts, says President

PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate
NEWS

PM warns Albania over detention of ethnic Greek candidate

MEP Eva Kaili also being investigated for fraud, report says
NEWS

MEP Eva Kaili also being investigated for fraud, report says

SYRIZA MEP resigns from party following sexual harassment allegations
NEWS

SYRIZA MEP resigns from party following sexual harassment allegations