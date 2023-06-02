Mitsotakis continues campaign trail in the Peloponnese ahead of June 25 vote

In a bid to garner support ahead of the upcoming repeat elections on June 25, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of New Democracy, pressed on with his campaign tour on Friday, visiting Loutraki and Corinth in the Peloponnese region.

Addressing a gathered crowd in Corinth, Mitsotakis underscored the conservatives’ unwavering objective: securing an outright majority in the upcoming elections.

“We don’t merely talk about our accomplishments; we express ourselves through our achievements. That is what distinguishes us from our political adversaries,” he said.

Mitsotakis launched scathing critiques against both the SYRIZA and PASOK opposition parties, particularly in relation to their positions on taxation. He emphasized that a conservative administration’s primary goal would be to raise wages for all citizens while further reducing taxes.

“The business tax (on independent professionals) will be definitively abolished within the next four years,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mitsotakis visited Loutraki, where he strolled along the city’s main street, engaging in conversations with citizens, local business owners, and vacationers.