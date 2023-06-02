Mykonos beach bars proceed with demolitions to avert closure

The Nammos seaside restaurant on the island of Mykonos began demolitions of illegal structures on its premises. Other beach bars are following suit.

Businesses on the island of Mykonos are in a race against time to demolish illegally constructed structures on their premises and avoid being shut down by authorities.

On Thursday, the Nammos seaside restaurant demolished its illegally constructed facilities in Psarrou.

Voluntary demolitions are also taking place at most of the beach bars where planning violations were recorded.

Five beach bars on Mykonos out of the six singled out by inspectors for violations have applied for compliance and two of them, Lohan and Alemagou, have already removed their unauthorized structures.

The other three are Solymar, SantAnna and JackieO’ (the last two had very minor illegalities).

The only business that has filed an objection to the findings, which will be considered by the Central Planning Board (CPB), is Pasaji at Ornos.