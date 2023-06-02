NEWS

Thessaloniki Airport policeman faces illegal migration charges

A Thessaloniki Airport-based policeman who reportedly charged third-county nationals €1,000 to allow them fly out of Greece on fake passports has been arrested and charged with facilitating illegal migration and membership of a criminal organization.

The police officer, who holds the rank of captain, is expected to testify before an investigating magistrate next week.

He was arrested on Thursday by police internal security, who had been monitoring him for months.

As described in the case file, the accused instructed a colleague to allow two Syrian refugee brothers (one of whom was a minor) pass the boarding gate, using fake Estonian passports, for a flight to Brussels.

The two Syrians have also been arrested.

