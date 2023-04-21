Frontex deploys guards at border between Greece, North Macedonia

Frontex, the European Union’s border agency, began deploying guards on Thursday at North Macedonia’s southern border with Greece in a collaboration with Skopje to monitor and prevent illegal migration and cross-border crime.

Frontex officials said that under an agreement signed last October, they will deploy more than 100 border guards.

The agreement is valid until January 24, 2024, but is subject to extension.

Following Albania, Serbia and Montenegro, North Macedonia is the fourth Western Balkan country to sign such a deal with Frontex.

The country’s interior minister, Oliver Spasovski, said that half of illegal entries in the EU were via the Western Balkan route, which has again become attractive this year.