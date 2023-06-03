Priest accused of sending sexually explicit video to boy

A priest accused of sending a sexually explicit video of himself to a 13-year-old boy will appear before an examining magistrate on Tuesday to answer charges of engaging in a lewd act, a prosecutor has ordered.

The 40-year-old cleric from Ermionida, Argolida, was arrested in the Peloponnesian town on Saturday morning.

Police said the religious, who teaches in a Sunday school, is accused of sending a video with obscene content to a minor through a social networking application.

Officers seized three mobile phones and a computer from the priest’s home and are investigating whether he is involved in other acts.

Meanwhile, police in Thessaloniki arrested an 81-year-old man on suspicion of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl.

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s family, the man isolated the girl in an outdoor space and committed indecent acts on her.

The suspect allegedly used various tricks, as well as threats of physical violence, to force the girl to remain silent about the abuse. [ERT, AMNA]