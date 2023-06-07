Human trafficking gang dismantled on Kos

Greek authorities on Tuesday announced the dismantling of a criminal organization active in the illegal entry of migrants from Turkey to the Greek island of Kos and facilitating their exit from the country.

According to the Shipping Ministry, the 10 people who did not have any travel documents came ashore in the coastal area of Psalidi and were transported to a safe place where they would remain until they were transferred to the mainland and possibly to European countries.

The migrants were split into two groups. The first group of five, accompanied by two foreign nationals, allegedly traffickers, were located at the port of Mastichari. The traffickers’ plan was to transport them to Kalymnos island. The two alleged traffickers were arrested by the Kos Port Authority, which also located the second group in a car repair shop in the area of Pyli.

Another five suspected traffickers were discovered in the same repair shop and arrested.