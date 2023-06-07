NEWS

Greece congratulates new elected members of the UN Security Council

[InTime News]

Greece congratulated Slovenia, its partner and ally in the European Union, for its election as member of the UN Security Council for the term 2014-2025, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.

The FM also congratulated Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and South Korea who were elected new members of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025.

Greece is also an elective candidate for the 2025-2026 term on the Council. “Greece, as a candidate for a non-permanent position, is committed to supporting the work of the UN Security Council, based on dialog, diplomacy, and democracy, on dealing with global challenges,” it noted. [AMNA]

Diplomacy

