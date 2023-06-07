Greece congratulates new elected members of the UN Security Council
Greece congratulated Slovenia, its partner and ally in the European Union, for its election as member of the UN Security Council for the term 2014-2025, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said on Wednesday.
The FM also congratulated Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, and South Korea who were elected new members of the UN Security Council for 2024-2025.
Greece is also an elective candidate for the 2025-2026 term on the Council. “Greece, as a candidate for a non-permanent position, is committed to supporting the work of the UN Security Council, based on dialog, diplomacy, and democracy, on dealing with global challenges,” it noted. [AMNA]