MeRA25 fined over illegal posters, leaflets

A woman stands in front of an election banner of the MeRa25 political party, in Athens, Greece, on May 20, 2023. [Michael Varaklas/AP]

The Municipality of Athens has imposed a 15,900-euro fine on radical leftist party MeRA25 over illegal posters and pre-election leaflets.

It said the services of the municipality on Friday found election posters on Panepistimiou, Akadimias, Ippokratous and Rigas Feraiou streets, but also leaflets strewn. “It is the first time that such a fine has been imposed,” the municipality said.

At the start of the election period in May, the municipality had called on political parties to respect the law regarding the placement of election booths in public space, the posting of banners and posters, and dropping leaflets or any other kind of promotional material.