NEWS

32 parties and independents to contest June 25 election

32 parties and independents to contest June 25 election
[Shutterstock]

A total of 32 parties, coalitions and independents have been given the green light to contest the June 25 general election, following a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday evening.

The names of the electoral entities are (in alphabetical order):

  • ANTARSYA
  • Assembly of Greeks
  • Athanassios Georgiou (Independent)
  • Breath of Democracy
  • Communist Party of Greece (KKE)
  • Communist Party of Greece (Marxist-Leninist)
  • Course of Freedom
  • Digital Hellenism Is One is All
  • Dimosthenis Vergis-Greek Ecologists
  • Ecologist Greens-Green Unity
  • Efkinisi
  • Greek Solution
  • Green and Purple
  • Marxist-Leninist Communist Party of Greece
  • MeRA25
  • Movement for the Poor
  • National Front
  • New Democracy
  • Niki
  • Organization for the Reconstruction of the Communist Party of Greece
  • Organization of Internationalist Communists of Greece
  • Panathenian Movement
  • PASOK-Movement for Change
  • Patriotic Rally
  • Polykarpos Spentzas-Wireless operator of the ship Pothyti 1978-Bermuda Triangle-UFO-USOs Extraterrestials-Einstein-Paul Santorini (Independent)
  • Popular European Party (LEFKO)
  • Republican Party of Greece-TRUMP
  • Spartans
  • SYRIZA
  • Union of Centrists
  • Vision for the Renaissance of Greece
  • Voice of Logic

The court rejected the candidature of 12 parties, namely:

  • Borrowers’ Identity of Centrists
  • Decision of Need-Antonios Moraitis
  • Democratic Movement of National Liberation
  • Greeks for the Homeland and Freedom
  • Green Left-Union of the Democratic Center
  • Green Movement
  • Hellenes-Dimitrios Michakis
  • Hellenic Vision
  • Hellenic White Movement of Contemporary Ideology
  • Hellenism
  • Iagos Zotos
  • Patriotic Union-Hellenic Popular Rally

[AMNA]

Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points
GREEK ELECTIONS

Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points

Jailed far-right ex-MP again denied candidacy
NEWS

Jailed far-right ex-MP again denied candidacy

PM: Outright majority or new election
NEWS

PM: Outright majority or new election

TV debate between party leaders confirmed ahead of June 25 ballot
NEWS

TV debate between party leaders confirmed ahead of June 25 ballot

ND’s Mitsotakis back on the road, as party leaders tread the campaign trail
NEWS

ND’s Mitsotakis back on the road, as party leaders tread the campaign trail

Mitsotakis promises cabinet changes
NEWS

Mitsotakis promises cabinet changes