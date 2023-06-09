32 parties and independents to contest June 25 election

A total of 32 parties, coalitions and independents have been given the green light to contest the June 25 general election, following a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday evening.

The names of the electoral entities are (in alphabetical order):

ANTARSYA

Assembly of Greeks

Athanassios Georgiou (Independent)

Breath of Democracy

Communist Party of Greece (KKE)

Communist Party of Greece (Marxist-Leninist)

Course of Freedom

Digital Hellenism Is One is All

Dimosthenis Vergis-Greek Ecologists

Ecologist Greens-Green Unity

Efkinisi

Greek Solution

Green and Purple

Marxist-Leninist Communist Party of Greece

MeRA25

Movement for the Poor

National Front

New Democracy

Niki

Organization for the Reconstruction of the Communist Party of Greece

Organization of Internationalist Communists of Greece

Panathenian Movement

PASOK-Movement for Change

Patriotic Rally

Polykarpos Spentzas-Wireless operator of the ship Pothyti 1978-Bermuda Triangle-UFO-USOs Extraterrestials-Einstein-Paul Santorini (Independent)

Popular European Party (LEFKO)

Republican Party of Greece-TRUMP

Spartans

SYRIZA

Union of Centrists

Vision for the Renaissance of Greece

Voice of Logic

The court rejected the candidature of 12 parties, namely:

Borrowers’ Identity of Centrists

Decision of Need-Antonios Moraitis

Democratic Movement of National Liberation

Greeks for the Homeland and Freedom

Green Left-Union of the Democratic Center

Green Movement

Hellenes-Dimitrios Michakis

Hellenic Vision

Hellenic White Movement of Contemporary Ideology

Hellenism

Iagos Zotos

Patriotic Union-Hellenic Popular Rally

[AMNA]