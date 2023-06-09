32 parties and independents to contest June 25 election
A total of 32 parties, coalitions and independents have been given the green light to contest the June 25 general election, following a decision by the Supreme Court on Thursday evening.
The names of the electoral entities are (in alphabetical order):
- ANTARSYA
- Assembly of Greeks
- Athanassios Georgiou (Independent)
- Breath of Democracy
- Communist Party of Greece (KKE)
- Communist Party of Greece (Marxist-Leninist)
- Course of Freedom
- Digital Hellenism Is One is All
- Dimosthenis Vergis-Greek Ecologists
- Ecologist Greens-Green Unity
- Efkinisi
- Greek Solution
- Green and Purple
- Marxist-Leninist Communist Party of Greece
- MeRA25
- Movement for the Poor
- National Front
- New Democracy
- Niki
- Organization for the Reconstruction of the Communist Party of Greece
- Organization of Internationalist Communists of Greece
- Panathenian Movement
- PASOK-Movement for Change
- Patriotic Rally
- Polykarpos Spentzas-Wireless operator of the ship Pothyti 1978-Bermuda Triangle-UFO-USOs Extraterrestials-Einstein-Paul Santorini (Independent)
- Popular European Party (LEFKO)
- Republican Party of Greece-TRUMP
- Spartans
- SYRIZA
- Union of Centrists
- Vision for the Renaissance of Greece
- Voice of Logic
The court rejected the candidature of 12 parties, namely:
- Borrowers’ Identity of Centrists
- Decision of Need-Antonios Moraitis
- Democratic Movement of National Liberation
- Greeks for the Homeland and Freedom
- Green Left-Union of the Democratic Center
- Green Movement
- Hellenes-Dimitrios Michakis
- Hellenic Vision
- Hellenic White Movement of Contemporary Ideology
- Hellenism
- Iagos Zotos
- Patriotic Union-Hellenic Popular Rally
