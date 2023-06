Supporters of Greece's Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis shout slogans outside the headquarters of his party in Athens, Sunday. [AP]

A new poll has predicted a seven-party Parliament while giving New Democracy a strong lead over SYRIZA.

According to the survey conducted by MRB on behalf of Open TV on voter intentions, the New Democracy party garnered 36.3% versus 17.6% for SYRIZA. PASOK was third with 10%, ahead of KKE (6.2%), Freedom Sailing (4.2%), Greek Solution (3.9%), Niki (4.2%) and MeRA25 (2.1%). The undecided vote was at 11.9%.