Sakellaropoulou affirms Treaty of Lausanne’s enduring role in regional peace

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou affirmed the enduring significance of the Treaty of Lausanne on its 100th anniversary during the opening of an international conference organized by the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) and the Hellenic Foundation for European and Foreign Policy (ELIAMEP) on Monday.

In her speech, Sakellaropoulou emphasized the importance of the Treaty of Lausanne as a stable framework that has withstood the test of time and continues to foster regional peace.

“The Treaty of Lausanne is indeed a landmark treaty, which established the national borders in our neighborhood and in the Middle East, with the aim of restoring peace after the disastrous World War I. The centenary of its signing is an excellent opportunity to confirm its strength and the stable framework it created, which continues to be a pillar of peace in the region.”

Emphasizing the principles of international law, Sakellaropoulou stated that treaties defining borders are permanent and cannot be unilaterally revised without the consent of all parties involved. She further underscored the essential role of the final territorial settlement, which is a cornerstone of the Treaty of Lausanne, in fostering friendship between nations and safeguarding peace.

“Only on such a solid foundation can friendship between peoples and the peaceful coexistence of states be maintained,” she said.