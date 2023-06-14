NEWS

At least 17 dead after migrant boat sinks

File photo.

At least 17 people have drowned after a fishing boat, carrying dozens of migrants, capsized and sank off the southern coast of Greece in the early hours of Wednesday, according to coast guard officials who spoke to Kathimerini.

A search and rescue operation is currently underway in the vicinity, approximately 75 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Greece’s southern Peloponnese region. Authorities have reported that 104 individuals have been successfully rescued thus far. Survivors were taken to the town of Kalamata, officials said. It is believed that over 400 passengers were aboard the ill-fated vessel.

Migration Death Rescue

