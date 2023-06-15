Legendary composer Yiannis Markopoulos laid to rest

Yiannis Markopoulos, one of Greece’s most influential composers, was laid to rest on Thursday after a funeral service held at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

The service was attended by hundreds of people, including President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the president of New Democracy, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the general secretary of the Greek Communist Party, Dimitris Koutsoumbas, PASOK leader Nikos Androuloukis, as well as dozens of representatives of the arts and politics.

People who stood by Markopoulos throughout his career and interpreted his work, such as Charalambos Garganourakis, also attended by the side of the composer’s wife Vasiliki and their daughter.

The eulogy was delivered by Androulakis at the request of the family.