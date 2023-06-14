NEWS

Mitsotakis postpones campaign rally following deadly shipwreck

Greece's Prime Minister and New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, prepares for a news conference at Lavrio town, southeast of Athens, Sunday. Greece holds general elections on May 21. The background reads : ‘Steadily, boldly, forward.’ [AP]

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis has made the decision to postpone Wednesday’s campaign rally in the western port city of Patra following the devastating shipwreck that occurred overnight off the town of Pylos.

Furthermore, Mitsotakis engaged in a telephone conversation with interim Prime Minister Ioannis Sarmas to receive a briefing on the ongoing search and rescue operation.

At least 59 people have died and dozens are feared missing after a fishing boat carrying more than 400 migrants capsized and sank. Authorities said 104 have been rescued so far.

