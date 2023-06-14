President Sakellaropoulou departs for Kalamata

The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou departed on Wednesday for Kalamata, where there are more than 100 migrants rescued from a shipwrecked fishing boat. The boat was carrying an unknown number of migrants when it capsized in international waters some 47 nautical miles from the Peloponnese coast, near the town of Pylos.

Sakellaropoulou will meet with Kalamata Mayor Thanassis Vassilopoulos, as well as the regional governor of the Peloponnese, Panagiotis Nikas. A meeting will follow at the Coast Guard headquarters.

She is also expected to visit the General Hospital of Kalamata.

By Wednesday afternoon, a search-and-rescue operation mounted by the Hellenic Coast Guard had rescued 104 people and recovered 78 dead bodies. [AMNA]