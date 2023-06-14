Pylos shipwreck death toll continues to climb with 78 bodies found

Paramedics of the Greek National Emergency Ambulance Service (EKAV) and members of the Greek Red Cross helps migrants upon arrival to the Kalamata's port, Greece, 14 June 2023. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ EPA]

At least 78 bodies have been found by rescuers conducting search-and-rescue operations on Wednesday following the capsizing of a fishing vessel off the town of Pylos in the Peloponnese. There are fears that the death toll may still yet increase further. 104 people on board have been rescued, with information suggesting that the people on board may have exceeded 400.

Two Hellenic Coast Guard patrol boats, one Coast Guard rescue boat, a Hellenic Navy Frigate, seven coastal ships, a Hellenic Navy helicopter, as well as a Frontex Unmanned Aerial Vehicle are all involved in the search for survivors.

A spokesperson for the Shipping Ministry announced that the rescue operations will continue into the night with the assistance of a C-130 airplane.

“It is a shipwreck with a lot of people on board, even if we are not in a position to give an exact number. Colleagues who saw the boat spoke of a deck full of people. You can understand that the search will last for days,” he said.