Barack and Michelle Obama to holiday in Greek island of Paros ahead of SNF Nostos

Former United States President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle will holiday on the Greek island of Paros as confirmed by the island’s mayor on Friday. According to the mayor, the island is home to increased activity with dozens of Secret Service members of Obama’s security detail on the island. The local Coast Guard and police forces are also on alert.

“We are very happy that the former US President, Barack Obama, chose our island for his holidays. We cannot but thank him for his preference for Paros and Antiparos. We have not received any requests as a municipal authority, but the Greek and American authorities have taken care of everything in relation to his security,” said the mayor Giannis Kovaios.

Barack Obama was announced by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation as one of the speakers at the SNF Nostos Conference in June 2023, with Obama discussing ways to strengthen democracy in civic culture with SNF President Andreas Diakopoulos.

This is the second time that Barack Obama will visit the SNF Cultural Center, having visited it in 2016 during his last international visit while still in office where he gave an emotional speech.