Obama to participate in SNF Nostos event next week during Athens visit

Former US president Barack Obama will be in Athens next week and will participate in this year’s SNF Nostos Conference (June 21-23), organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

He will join SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos for a keynote conversation focused on how to strengthen democratic culture and the importance of investing in the next generation of leaders.

Obama is visiting Athens as part of the Obama Foundation Leaders program, which includes 105 emerging change makers from Africa, Asia-Pacific and Europe participating in the program who represent 75 nations and territories. They will meet with the former President in the Greek capital. The convening will mark the culmination of the six-month program.