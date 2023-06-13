Foreign Ministry welcomes US decision to rejoin UNESCO

Greece “wholeheartedly welcomes the United States’ decision to rejoin UNESCO,” the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The US announced its intention to rejoin UNESCO next month on Monday.

“As a long-standing supporter of UNESCO’s work & values, Greece looks forward to enhancing multilateral cooperation, with the participation of the United States, and contributing to the Organization’s mission to address today’s challenges affecting education & cultural heritage,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The ministry also congratulated UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and to UNESCO staff “for their strong efforts, as well as to the member states who supported this decision.” [AMNA]