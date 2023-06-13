NEWS

Foreign Ministry welcomes US decision to rejoin UNESCO

[InTime News]

Greece “wholeheartedly welcomes the United States’ decision to rejoin UNESCO,” the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The US announced its intention to rejoin UNESCO next month on Monday.

“As a long-standing supporter of UNESCO’s work & values, Greece looks forward to enhancing multilateral cooperation, with the participation of the United States, and contributing to the Organization’s mission to address today’s challenges affecting education & cultural heritage,” the Foreign Ministry tweeted.

The ministry also congratulated UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay and to UNESCO staff “for their strong efforts, as well as to the member states who supported this decision.” [AMNA]

