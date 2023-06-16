Suspects in riot during migrant wreck protest arrested

The 21 people, including two minors, arrested for rioting during Thursday’s gathering in the center of Athens to protest Wednesday’s shipwreck tragedy were referred to an investigating judge on Friday.

Those arrested were prosecuted for one felony and four misdemeanors. They are being prosecuted for the possession of incendiary materials (felony), disturbing the peace, attempted bodily harm, and violations of the law on weapons and flares.

According to the Hellenic Police (ELAS), groups of people broke off from the march and attacked police officers stationed on different central streets of downtown Athens with Molotov cocktails, stones, marble slabs and glass bottles.

An ELAS statement said that police forces “made limited use of the necessary appropriate means to repel the attacks.”