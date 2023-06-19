Coast Guard rejects claims that Pylos shipwreck vessel had been stationary

The Hellenic Coast Guard released a statement on Monday rejecting claims made by domestic and international media that the fishing vessel that was shipwrecked last week off the coast of the Peloponnese was stationary for several hours before capsizing.

According to the Coast Guard, from the moment the vessel was first identified in the early hours of June 13 it sailed more than 24 nautical miles. It also stated that two tanker vessels approached the fishing boat while it was sailing and offered food and water to those onboard.

“At night, a coastal patrol vessel of the Coast Guard located the vessel moving on its power, at a low speed,” adding that “from the moment the supply of the vessel was complete to its immobilization due to mechanical failure, the vessel covered a distance of approximately 6 nautical miles. Overall, this particular vessel, from the moment it was located to its capsizing covered a distance of approximately 30 nautical miles.”

Reports from international outlets, including the BBC, claim that the vessel had not moved for seven hours before it capsized based on maritime analytics data.

At least 78 people died when the boat capsized, with hundreds more still missing.