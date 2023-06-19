Greeks abroad to cast their vote on Saturday, June 24

A total of 25,610 Greeks abroad have registered to vote from their place of residence on Saturday, one day ahead of the ballot in Greece on Sunday, the Interior Ministry said on Monday.

A total of 22,855 Greeks had registered to vote in the May 21 national elections, of whom 18,203 voted (79.5% rate of participation).

Greek authorities abroad will set up 102 election centers in 35 countries. There were 99 such centers set up on May 21. At least 40 voters must register in a region for a center to be set up. [ΑΜΝΑ]