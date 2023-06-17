NEWS

Mitsotakis slams migrant smugglers, SYRIZA stance

[Dimitris Papamitsos/New Democracy Press Office]

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis denounced migrant traffickers as “scoundrels,” following the tragic shipwreck off the southern Greek town of Pylos on Wednesday that cost the lives of at least 78 people, with hundreds still missing.

Speaking at a gathering in Gythio, also in the Peloponnese, on Saturday, Mitsotakis denounced the traffickers “who trade in human suffering, exploit human weaknesses and load persecuted people into rotten boats, at great risk of sinking in the middle of the Mediterranean.”

He also lambasted leftist SYRIZA, which, he claimed, instead of slamming the traffickers, denounced and slandered Greece. “They [SYRIZA] were the same ones who opened the borders of Greece to millions of people in 2015. They were the same ones who a few days ago were condemned by the European Court of Human Rights for the miserable conditions that prevailed in Moria [the refugee camp on Lesvos] at the time. And they come now and tell us that they are the only ones who have the right to talk about humanitarianism,” he said.

 

