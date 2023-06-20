NEWS

Pakistani foreign minister thanks Greek counterpart for Pylos rescue operations

Pakistani foreign minister thanks Greek counterpart for Pylos rescue operations

The Foreign Minister of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari contacted his Greek counterpart Vassilis Kaskarelis to convey his government’s gratitude for Greek efforts to rescue Pakistani survivors aboard the vessel that capsized near Pylos last week.

“FM Zardari thanked FM Kaskarelis for the Greek Authorities’ efforts to assist the Pakistani citizens who have been rescued and briefed him on the measures taken in his country to deal with people smuggling criminal networks”, said the Foreign Ministry in a statement uploaded to social media.

“FM Kaskarelis extended his deep condolences for the Pakistani citizens who lost their lives in the shipwreck, assured him of the competent Ministries’ readiness to work in tandem with the Pakistani authorities & thanked the Pakistani government for the initiative to combat smuggling networks,” it concluded.

Diplomacy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ankara derails NATO regional procedures
NEWS

Ankara derails NATO regional procedures

US embassy and consulates closing for Juneteenth
NEWS

US embassy and consulates closing for Juneteenth

Erdogan criticizes Greece’s armaments program, plans to raise concerns with Athens
NEWS

Erdogan criticizes Greece’s armaments program, plans to raise concerns with Athens

Foreign Ministry welcomes US decision to rejoin UNESCO
NEWS

Foreign Ministry welcomes US decision to rejoin UNESCO

FM holds telephone conversation with Egyptian counterpart
NEWS

FM holds telephone conversation with Egyptian counterpart

Sakellaropoulou affirms Treaty of Lausanne’s enduring role in regional peace
NEWS

Sakellaropoulou affirms Treaty of Lausanne’s enduring role in regional peace