Burglar arrested after driving into heavily policed street

A 41-year-old man wanted for a burglary was arrested in central Athens in the early hours of Wednesday after driving his getaway car in one-way, heavily policed street of central Athens, in the wrong direction.

The suspect was sought by the authorities after an off-duty officer identified him and an accomplice who had broken into an underground warehouse in an apartment building in the southern suburb of Alimos, at around 5 a.m. The two burglars threatened him with a crowbar, got into a car and fled the scene at high speed. The officer informed the police about the incident and the vehicle.

An hour later, the perpetrators’ car was spotted driving in the wrong direction on Irodou Attikou Street. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the 41-year-old suspect, identified as a Georgian national, while his accomplice escaped.

Irodou Attikou Street is lined with luxurious apartments and mansions, and houses the Presidential Palace, the official workplace and residence of the Greek President, and the Maximos Mansion, the official workplace of the Prime Minister. The street and the surrounding roads are among the most heavily guarded areas in Athens.