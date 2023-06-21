NEWS

Burglar arrested after driving into heavily policed street

Burglar arrested after driving into heavily policed street
File photo.

A 41-year-old man wanted for a burglary was arrested in central Athens in the early hours of Wednesday after driving his getaway car in one-way, heavily policed street of central Athens, in the wrong direction.

The suspect was sought by the authorities after an off-duty officer identified him and an accomplice who had broken into an underground warehouse in an apartment building in the southern suburb of Alimos, at around 5 a.m. The two burglars threatened him with a crowbar, got into a car and fled the scene at high speed. The officer informed the police about the incident and the vehicle. 

An hour later, the perpetrators’ car was spotted driving in the wrong direction on Irodou Attikou Street. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested the 41-year-old suspect, identified as a Georgian national, while his accomplice escaped.

Irodou Attikou Street is lined with luxurious apartments and mansions, and houses the Presidential Palace, the official workplace and residence of the Greek President, and the Maximos Mansion, the official workplace of the Prime Minister. The street and the surrounding roads are among the most heavily guarded areas in Athens.

Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Man who shot neighbour over property dispute appears before prosecutor
NEWS

Man who shot neighbour over property dispute appears before prosecutor

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece
NEWS

Suspected smugglers detained pending trial over migrant shipwreck off Greece

Former culture festival chief cleared of financial mismanagement
NEWS

Former culture festival chief cleared of financial mismanagement

Thessaloniki teen arrested for distributing child pornography
NEWS

Thessaloniki teen arrested for distributing child pornography

Convicted child abuser back in custody
NEWS

Convicted child abuser back in custody

Fourteen suspects arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster
NEWS

Fourteen suspects arrested in Pakistan over Greece boat disaster