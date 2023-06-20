NEWS

Former culture festival chief cleared of financial mismanagement

Former culture festival chief cleared of financial mismanagement

The former director of Greece’s biggest annual cultural event was cleared on Tuesday of financial mismanagement charges by an appeals court in Athens.

Giorgos Loukos, who served as head of the Athens & Epidaurus Festival from 2006 until he was ousted in 2015, had been accused of over-charging the Greek state some 2.7 million euros between 2013 and 2014.

He was removed from his post in 2015 by then culture minister Aristides Baltas in the wake of a media report suggesting that public money had been squandered in the organization of the landmark festival.

Culture Crime

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Five suspects in racist attack on art show identified
NEWS

Five suspects in racist attack on art show identified

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos
NEWS

Call for more archaeological inspections on Mykonos

‘Theft of century’ suspect released from detention
NEWS

‘Theft of century’ suspect released from detention

500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated
NEWS

500-year-old icon looted from divided Cyprus repatriated

Woman arrested in Drama for trying to sell Byzantine icon
NEWS

Woman arrested in Drama for trying to sell Byzantine icon

Thessaloniki teen arrested for distributing child pornography
NEWS

Thessaloniki teen arrested for distributing child pornography