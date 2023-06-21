Greece successfully completes reopening of 25-year bond issue

Greece on Wednesday successfully completed an auction of a 25-year bond reopening, with bids exceeding 1.2 billion euros, six times more than the asked sum of 200 million.

Public Debt Management Authority announced that the return of the issue was set at 3.99%, up from 3.56% in the previous auction in May 2022. The bond, maturing on January 30, 2042, was issued in 2017 with a coupon of 4.2%. The reopening of the bond was made to satisfy investment demand and to facilitate the operation of the secondary bond market. Only primary dealers took part in the auction. The settlement date is Wednesday, 28 June. [AMNA]