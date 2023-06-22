NEWS

Fire breaks out in residential East Attica town

A fire broke out in the seaside East Attica town of Artemida on Thursday morning and while it was burning close to homes in the residential area of Agios Ioannis, the fire service has brought it under control.

According to state broadcaster ERT, the blaze is still burning in an expanse of dry brush and weeds at the end of Ioanninon Street but is no longer threatening homes.

Two water-dumping helicopters and 10 firetrucks were quickly dispatched to the site of the fire, which was reported at 11.45 a.m.

Arson investigators have also been dispatched to find the source of the blaze. 

