Volunteer firefighters seek support to protect Mount Parnitha from wildfires

The association of volunteer firefighters for the Attica region, EDASA, is putting together its team this summer for Mount Parnitha and has issued an invitation calling on the public to “give a little bit of their time to protect Attica’s last lung.”

In its announcement, it said that patrols will begin on Friday, but the group needs as many volunteers as possible to help the Fire Service and the Parnitha Forestry Service battle the threat of summer wildfires similar to that which caused widespread destruction in 2007.

The initiative began 36 years ago and is open to all individuals above the age of 18 who are in moderately good physical shape. It does not require any particular knowledge, as all teams are led by trained members of EDASA.