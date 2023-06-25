Athens land registry at long last enters digital age

The Hellenic Cadaster is now entering the digital era after 15 years of efforts to this end, starting with the municipalities of Athens, Galatsi and Moschato. The Cadaster Office will close on Thursday and Friday to complete the changeover and reopen on July 3.

The digitization means that practically all land registry procedures, from research to deeds registration, will be done digitally, while payments will only be accepted online.

The filing of deeds (e.g. contracts) and applications for certificates or copies of any kind (e.g. cadastral map) will also be done electronically. The possibility of submitting in person will remain, with the same opening hours. However, the “big stamps” on applications and certificates will be abolished. Payments will be made compulsorily either electronically or by POS, and cash handling will be abolished, while even the refund of fees when an application is rejected will be made electronically.