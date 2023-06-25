NEWS

Athens land registry at long last enters digital age

Athens land registry at long last enters digital age

The Hellenic Cadaster is now entering the digital era after 15 years of efforts to this end, starting with the municipalities of Athens, Galatsi and Moschato. The Cadaster Office will close on Thursday and Friday to complete the changeover and reopen on July 3.

The digitization means that practically all land registry procedures, from research to deeds registration, will be done digitally, while payments will only be accepted online.

The filing of deeds (e.g. contracts) and applications for certificates or copies of any kind (e.g. cadastral map) will also be done electronically. The possibility of submitting in person will remain, with the same opening hours. However, the “big stamps” on applications and certificates will be abolished. Payments will be made compulsorily either electronically or by POS, and cash handling will be abolished, while even the refund of fees when an application is rejected will be made electronically. 

Environment Property

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Ratification process completed for majority of forest maps
NEWS

Ratification process completed for majority of forest maps

Countries push for CO2 shipping levy as crunch talks loom
NEWS

Countries push for CO2 shipping levy as crunch talks loom

Forest worker attacked by illegal logger in central Greece
NEWS

Forest worker attacked by illegal logger in central Greece

Illegal bungalows in Schinias-Marathon National Park being probed
NEWS

Illegal bungalows in Schinias-Marathon National Park being probed

Aegean islets at the mercy of goats
NEWS

Aegean islets at the mercy of goats

Seaside demolitions planned in Crete on Monday
NEWS

Seaside demolitions planned in Crete on Monday