Seaside demolitions planned in Crete on Monday

[Intime News]

Regional authorities in Iraklio on the island of Crete will be launching an operation on Monday to demolish structures on beaches that violate coastal and environmental zoning and protection laws.

The operation will begin in the area of Agios Nikolaos – where the most blatant violations have been recorded by inspectors sent out over the past few weeks to conduct checks – and more specifically at Tobrouk, where a beach bar has spread right down to the wave break and in front of the mouth of a stream.

Ammoudara Beach, which is also notorious for blatant violations by certain businesses there, will be getting a pass for now, as authorities have agreed not to carry out demolitions that will obstruct the operation of law-abiding businesses.

Environment Crime

