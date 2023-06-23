NEWS

Forest worker attacked by illegal logger in central Greece

[InTime News]

An employee of the Forestry Department of Sperchiada, central Greece, was being treated in hospital on Friday after being brutally attacked by an illegal logger earlier this week.

The perpetrator showed up at the Sperchiada Forestry Division at around 3 p.m. last Wednesday and threatened the on-duty employee with a gun. He then then hit him on the head with an iron object, injuring him. The employee was urgently transferred to a hospital in the city of Lamia where he is being treated for head injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and is still wanted by police.  

Police said he is known to the local authorities due to his illegal activity. A few days ago, officers confiscated an illegal load of firewood that belonged to the suspect.

The Environment Ministry’s General Secretary of Forestry, Konstantinos Aravosis, condemned the attack as “abominable,” stating that this act “is not only a reprehensible act of violence against a forestry employee but is directed against the Forestry Service itself, which is trying to fulfil its duty under difficult circumstances.” He also expressed his support to the victim and his wishes for a speedy recovery.

