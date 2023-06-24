Greeks abroad go to the polls

Over 25,600 Greeks living abroad go to the polls Saturday, the second time that the diaspora can participate in national elections in their place of residence.

The 25,610 Greeks who are registered in the special electoral rolls abroad will vote in 35 countries around the world, where polling stations have been set up in 85 cities.

The polling stations, which are located in embassies and consulates, Greek Orthodox Church premises and Greek community buildings, are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.

Polling stations were established where there were at least 40 voters registered.

The largest groups of voters are concentrated in European cities. Some 4,414 Greek voters are registered in London, 1,716 in Brussels, 1,055 in Amsterdam, 1,008 in Bern, 893 in Nicosia, 836 in Paris, 810 in Berlin, 731 in Munich, 715 in The Hague and 665 in Luxembourg.

Voters abroad who want to confirm their registration is set and be informed of their voting location should visit https://mpp.ypes.gov.gr/#/ of the Interior Ministry, “Learn where you are voting” (in Greek), and fill in their surname, name, father’s name, and year of birth.

Greek sailors can also vote in overseas polling stations, even if they are not included in the special electoral lists. However, they must present their Greek naval booklet in addition to an identity card or passport.

Upon the closure of the polls, officials in overseas polling stations will simply count the number of votes cast, without opening the envelopes. The ballots will then be sent to Athens, where officials will then open them and count them after voting has concluded in Greece. [AMNA]