NEWS

Poll gives New Democracy 21.5-point lead over SYRIZA

Poll gives New Democracy 21.5-point lead over SYRIZA
[Shutterstock]

Conservative New Democracy enjoys a 21.5 percentage point over its main rival, leftist SYRIZA, according to a new opinion poll.

Conducted by Marc for ANT1, the poll put New Democracy on 39.5% and SYRIZA on 18%.

In third place was socialist PASOK on 11.13%, followed by the communist KKE 6.9%, rightwing Greek Solution on 3.7%, anti-establishment Course of Freedom on 3.6%, and ultra-Orthodox Niki on 3.1%.

The far-right Spartans were on 2.6% and Yanis Varoufakis’ MeRA25 was on 2.1%, which puts both of them below the 3% threshold necessary to enter parliament.

Based on these results, the pollsters estimate that seven parties would enter parliament after Sunday’s election, with New Democracy taking 165 seats, SYRIZA 53, PASOK 32, KKE 21, Greek Solution 10, Course of Freedom 10, and Niki 9 seats each.

Elections Poll

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New poll puts ND 20.3 points ahead of SYRIZA
NEWS

New poll puts ND 20.3 points ahead of SYRIZA

Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points
GREEK ELECTIONS

Poll shows New Democracy leading by over 18 points

Pollsters allege political pressure
NEWS

Pollsters allege political pressure

Last-minute polls put New Democracy in the lead
NEWS

Last-minute polls put New Democracy in the lead

Ruling New Democracy maintains steady lead
NEWS

Ruling New Democracy maintains steady lead

Poll gives ND 7-point lead over SYRIZA
NEWS

Poll gives ND 7-point lead over SYRIZA