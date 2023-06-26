Traffic-related deaths increased again in Greece last year

The number of fatal road traffic injuries in Greece rose again in 2022, based on the annual report of the European Transport Safety Council (ETSC) published earlier in June.

The 7th Annual Road Safety Performance Index (PIN) showed that 635 people died in Greece in 2022 compared to 624 in 2021. Most of the victims were pedestrians, cyclists, users of skates and mopeds.

“This number means 61 deaths per million inhabitants in our country while in other countries we have 21 in Norway, 22 in Sweden, 26 in Denmark and the United Kingdom, 28 in Switzerland, 31 in Ireland, 33 in Germany,” the Greek Association SOS Traffic Crimes said on its blog, commenting on the new data.

Out of the 32 countries monitored by the PIN program, only 13 registered a decrease in road deaths in 2022, compared to 2021. Slovenia was ranked first with a 25% reduction, followed by Latvia with 23% and Lithuania and Cyprus with 18%.