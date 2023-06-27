British PM congratulates Mitsotakis on re-election

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on his re-election in Sunday’s elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, Sunak said he looks forward to working closely with Mitsotakis to strengthen the long-standing bilateral relationship, which is based on shared values and a commitment to provide a prosperous future to their peoples.

Greece and the UK will continue working together to resolve the challenges facing the European continent, Sunak said. [AMNA]