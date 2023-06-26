FM decries Albania’s denial of special release

The Greek Foreign Ministry has slammed the refusal of Albanian authorities of the request by the detained elected mayor of Himare, Fredi Beleri, for special leave to attend and take the oath of office on Tuesday at the Municipal Council’s first meeting.

In a statement the ministry said, “The aim of the Albanian authorities is to deprive [Beleri], without a final conviction and without even having been charged, of the office of mayor.”

It noted that as a candidate for EU membership, Albania should respect the rule of law and the presumption of innocence.

Beleri was arrested last month, two days before the municipal elections on charges of buying votes.