New cabinet to be sworn in on Tuesday

The members of the new government will be sworn in on Tuesday in a ceremony presided over by Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou, in the presence of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. and will be followed by the official handing over of the portfolios to the new ministers at their headquarters.

The first meeting of the new cabinet in full composition is being planned for Wednesday, at the prime minister’s official residence in the Maximos Mansion.