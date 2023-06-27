NEWS

Parliament’s functioning expected to be put to the test

The diverse makeup of the new eight-party Parliament is widely expected to test the effectiveness of the regulatory safeguards regarding its smooth functioning, as well as the reflexes of the institutions.

Having already been tested in some difficult situations in the 2019-2023 period and by the eight-party Parliament that emerged in 2015 with the behavior of far-right Golden Dawn, Konstantinos Tasoulas, who apparently will be re-elected as speaker, is considered a good bet to manage the problematic situations that are expected to arise mainly from the small, newly arrived parties.

Attention is also focused on the Spartiates, which is linked, through the incarcerated Ilias Kasidiaris, with the now-defunct Golden Dawn.

The new Parliament will convene for the first time on Monday to swear in the deputies.

On Tuesday, the election of a president will take place, followed by another session for the election of vice presidents, deans and secretaries.

